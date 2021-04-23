Man wanted in 2020 Cathedral City murder arrested in Tijuana, Mexico

Crime

A man wanted in connection with a 2020 Cathedral City murder has been arrested in Tijuana, Mexico, the Riverside County District Attorney's office announced on Friday.

Joel Sanchez Casas, 19, was arrested by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team in Tijuana. The DA's office revealed that the GIT worked with Cathedral City Police detectives to located Sanchez. Once his location was verified, GIT members notified the U.S. Marshals Service San Diego International Liaison Unit.

On Tuesday, Mexican law enforcement authorities arrested Sanchez without incident and released him to U.S. Marshals and GIT members. The DA's office confirmed Sanchez has been charged as an accessory in connection in the murder of Ruben Hernandez at a residence on Avenida La Vista.

Joel Sanchez Casas

Hernandez was shot and killed at his doorstep on March 23, 2020. Hernandez's 10-year-old sister was also shot. She was rushed to the hospital and survived her injuries.

"My dad was a good man. He was every other immigrant father. He worked every day. He had no enemies," family said.

Ruben Hernandez

Two other suspects have already been arrested connection with the murder. Both suspects have since been charged with attempted murder.

Josue Casas (Joel's brother), 23, of Cathedral City was arrested on March 27, 2020 in Desert Hot Springs. At the time of his arrested, police said he was positively linked to transporting the suspect and weapons to the homicide scene and being the getaway driver. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13, 2021.

Josue Casas

Ethan Bravo, 20, of Cathedral City was arrested on April 1, 2020 for attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13, 2021.

Ethan Bravo

There is one more suspect wanted in connection with this murder.

Gabriel Hernandez, 21, has been charged with murder but is still outstanding and his whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact Cathedral City police at (760) 770-0300.

Gabriel Hernandez

The DA's office revealed that Sanchez has been charged with aiding Hernandez to avoid and escape arrest and prosecution, with an enhancement of criminal street gang activity. He is also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm – a shotgun, and possession of a stolen firearm – a second shotgun.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.