Man acting as bail agent charged with murder in Palm Springs shooting, woman still sought in investigation

Crime

UPDATE: Fabian Herrera, 36, has been formally charged with murder in the killing of 33-year-old David Spann. The Riverside District Attorney announced the charges today.

If convicted, Herrera could face life in prison. The murder charge came with a sentencing enhancement alleging Herrera intentionally discharged a firearm and caused great bodily injury. Three additional counts were filed accusing Herrera of being a felon while in possession of a firearm, ammunition and body armor.

The criminal complaint also detailed two prior strikes against Herrera in the state of California.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced a second person is now wanted in connection with a deadly shooting involving a bail agent last week.

On Friday, a man acting as a bail agent allegedly shot and killed David Spann, 33, at a residence in the 100 block of East Via Escuela. Sgt. Richard Carroll said that although Spann was wanted by a bail agency, there was no warrant for his arrest by law enforcement.

Herrera was "not property licensed'' as a bail agent, and was also prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal history, sheriff's officials said.

Herrera is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Department announced that there is now an arrest warrant out for Lisa Vargas, 53.

Authorities said Vargas was identified as having helped Herrera. Vargas is currently wanted by investigators for her alleged involvement in the incident.

Lisa Vargas is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on 4/23/21 in the Palm Springs area. Anyone with information re: the incident is asked to contact Riverside Sheriff Investigator Bishop at (951) 955-2777 or District Attorney Investigator Munoz at (951) 955-5506. pic.twitter.com/cwF3wwuAfX — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 27, 2021

Anyone with information regarding the incident is also asked to contact Riverside Sheriff Investigator Bishop at (951) 955-2777 or District Attorney Investigator Munoz at (951) 955-5506.