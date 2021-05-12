Indio Police release photo of suspect in shooting of 15-year-old boy

Crime

The Indio Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Mother's Day.

Tasaun Thomas, 22, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Police say was seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle. Thomas is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information of Thomas' whereabouts is urged to call Indio police at (760) 391-4051. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.

The shooting happened on Sunday at around 4:07 p.m. in the area of Daisy Street & John Nobles

Avenue.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the head and remains in critical condition.

A neighbor who helped the teen spoke with News Channel 3 about the agonizing scene.

"He moved trying to reach for his head so I just held his hand, [kept] him from reaching his head," said Brown.

