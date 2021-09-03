Indio man wanted in the shooting of a 15-year-old boy turns himself in

Crime

The suspect in a Mother's Day shooting that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition has turned himself in to police.

Tasaun Thomas, 22, of Indio turned himself into the Indio Police Department on Thursday, the department confirmed.

Thomas is a suspect in a shooting on Daisy Street and John Nobles Avenue in Indio on May 9. A 15-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. Police said on Friday that the boy remains in critical condition.

Thomas is being held on $1 million bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on attempted murder charges. He was expected to make his initial court appearance on Friday.

Kevin Duarte

Thomas is one of two suspects who were previously wanted by police.

On May 12, Kevin Duarte, 20, of Indio turned himself into police. He pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges back in May

Duarte remains in custody at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $1 million bail.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any further information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Indio Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Detective Marin or Detective Perez at (760) 391-4051 or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).

