Gang member arrested in connection with Thermal double shooting

Crime

A gang member accused of shooting two people who were seated in a car in Thermal a month ago was in custody today without bail.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man from Thermal was arrested Thursday and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of mayhem, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is suspected in a shooting that left two people wounded on May 25 in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Paul Heredia said the suspect was located by sheriff's deputies in the 84000 block of Indio Springs Parkway in Indio on Thursday evening and arrested without incident.

A motive in the shooting was not provided. The victims were only identified as two adults. The severity of their injuries were not disclosed.

Heredia confirmed that the suspect is a documented gang member, but did not specify whether the shooting was gang-related. The suspect's criminal history, if any, was not immediately clear.

He could make his initial court appearance at the Larson Justice Center in Indio as soon as Monday, jail records show.