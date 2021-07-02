Palm Springs man accused of several bank robberies across Southern California

Crime

A 60-year-old Palm Springs man has been arrested for allegedly committing multiple bank robberies across Southern California, including at least two in Riverside County.

The man was arrested after allegedly robbing a CHASE Bank in Jurupa Valley on July 1. The suspect led Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies on a short pursuit after the robbery before being taken into custody, police said.

After being apprehended, deputies noticed he matched the physical description and had several other similarities to the suspect in several other bank robberies that occurred in Southern California over the past several months.

Police said one of the previous robberies included one that occurred at the US Bank in the City of Banning on February 16, 2021.

In that robbery, police said the suspect entered the bank alone shortly after it opened, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from one of the tellers. The teller complied and the suspect left on foot.









The FBI notified the Banning Police Department of the suspect's arrest.

The department says that based on the information obtained, detectives and the Riverside County Gang Task Force went on the serve a search warrant at the suspect's residence. Detectives reported finding a large sum of money, firearms and other evidence linking the man to several bank robberies.

There was no word on how many bank robberies the man is suspected to be linked to besides the ones in Banning and Jurupa Valley.

The Palm Springs resident has since been booked into a Riverside County jail and is being held on $1 million bail on bank robbery charges. He has not been officially charged by the District Attorney's office at this time.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information regarding this case, to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922- 3170.