Indio Blvd construction site fires ruled arson; $50,000 reward offered for information

Crime

Two fires that occurred just a week apart at the same construction zone on Indio Boulevard earlier this month are being investigated as arson.

The fires happened at a construction site for a new AM/PM gas station and car wash located at 81933 Indio Blvd. on July 4 and July 11.

The first fire completely destroyed the car wash portion of the construction project, according a news release by Sergeant Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The second fire completely destroyed the new gas station, Heredia added.

Heredia writes that the project was approximately 90% complete at the time of the first fire.

Investigators believe the two fires are arson and related.

Officers with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force are currently conducting an arson instigation. Officers are asking for the public's help in the identification and arrest of the suspect/s responsible for these arsons.

The department revealed that a private person is offering a reward of $50,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the arsons.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact CVVCGTF member Officer Knudson at (760) 836-1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601.