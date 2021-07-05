Investigation into a massive late night fire in Indio continues

News

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a massive blaze that caught the attention of many residents' Sunday night in Indio.

Massive flames in the area of Monroe Street and Indio Boulevard can be seen in multiple videos sent in by viewers. Cal Fire says the fire ignited at around 11:40 p.m.

One viewer told News Channel 3 that a construction site near the Rincon Norteño Mexican restaurant was what caught fire alongside machinery from the job site.

Additional details have not been announced, a Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday that the cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.