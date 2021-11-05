Authorities ID woman killed in Palm Springs shooting

Police have released the identity of the woman killed in a shooting last week in Palm Springs.

The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 25 at approximately 12:01 a.m.

Police said a security guard found Dayana Hernandez, 38, of Desert Hot Springs with an apparent gunshot wound while seated inside white Fiat. The vehicle was parked on S. Cherokee Way, north of E. Palm Canyon Drive between the Parker Palm Springs and Oasis Resort.

Hernandez's death was officially ruled a homicide the following day.

Details remain limited as to the circumstances of the shooting. A description of a possible suspect(s) has not been released at this time.

The Palm Springs Police Department is seeking information from anyone who witnessed or has information related to this incident. Those with information can contact Detective Ben Ryan at 760-323-8145. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download our free news app here