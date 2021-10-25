Woman found shot in a car in Palm Springs; police investigating her death as a homicide

Update 10/26/21:

Palm Springs Police confirmed on Tuesday that they are now officially investigating this death as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has information related to this murder to contact Detective Ben Ryan at 760-323-8145.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Original Story 10/25/21:

Palm Springs Police have confirmed to News Channel 3 that a 38-year-old woman from Desert Hot Springs has died. They said they responded to a call of shots fired around midnight Monday morning and found the woman dead in a white Fiat with a gunshot wound to the head.

"A security guard found a vehicle that the victim was found shot seated inside her vehicle," said Sergeant Mike Casavan with the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police call the incident a suspicious death. A man at the scene told News Channel 3 the victim was his girlfriend but would not say more. Police have not confirmed that information.

Investigators were on the scene at South Cherokee Way throughout the overnight hours and morning.nThe street was blocked off from East Palm Canyon Drive. A coroner was at the scene to remove the body.

Rob Zoller lives nearby and saw the emergency response crews. He said he had never seen this happen in the area before.

"You know what it was, it was sort of scary, because I knew it was clear that someone had been shot because you saw the silhouette in the, on the road," said Zoller. "I remember it was really--just really somber. Somber in the air. Real quiet, and you know, and it was just really quiet. Scary... This is usually a really quiet area. This is just like- golfers come here and they do events here."

Anne Marie Ophus and Dana Condrey had just arrived to the Oasis Resort from Washington for their vacation.

"It's pretty alarming. You know, it seemed really quiet when we got here. And we're shocked," said Ophus. "Well, for sure we want to know I mean, you know if it's an employee or if it's just some random thing or yeah, it would be great to have some more information."

The shooting happened between the Parker Palm Springs and Oasis Resort where many tourists visit.

"Just thinking about the victim's family. Yeah, we're here on vacation but somebody else's family is dealing with this tragedy," said Condrey.

Palm Springs Police said the identity of the woman and why the shooting happened haven't been confirmed. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been reported.

