Pool service man arrested in murder of 93-year-old Palm Desert woman

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 93-year-old Palm Desert woman earlier this week.

The homicide happened on Tuesday, Nov 30 at 12:55 p.m. on the 77000 block of Michigan Drive inside the Palm Desert Country Club. Deputies found 93-year-old Jean Grace Willrich dead inside her home. Authorities said Willrich was found with trauma consistent with a homicide.

On Friday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced that a 60-year-old Thousand Palms man was in custody in connection with the murder. Authorities said he is a self-employed pool service man.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Castaneda with Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Chua of the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600.

The man has not been charged at this time. He has been booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

This was the second murder to happen inside the community within three weeks. At this time, investigators have not connected the two crimes.

On Nov. 11, 47-year-old Edward Snyder was shot and killed near Tennessee and Oklahoma avenues.

