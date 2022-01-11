Suspect killed in Beaumont deputy-involved shooting identified as Glendora man

Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in an officer/deputy-involved shooting in Beaumont on New Year's Eve.

Dennis McHugh, 44, of Glendora was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2021.

The incident started when deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Woodcrest, located near Perris. When deputies arrived, the male suspect, identified as McHugh, was no longer on the scene, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

McHugh was later found near Interstate 10 and Beaumont Avenue. Sheriff's officials said a helicopter found McHugh's vehicle on the 400 block of E 4th Street in Beaumont. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help place him under arrest.

Authorities said when officers located McHugh, he tried to flee the area by ramming his car into another bystander's car, along with several police vehicles as well. An officer was injured during this and ended up trapped underneath a vehicle.

An officer and a deputy-involved shooting occurred during this altercation according to the Sheriff's Dept.

Law enforcement tried to get McHugh to exit his vehicle, but after seeing no movement, deputies approached the vehicle and found him dead.

The injured officer was transported to the nearest hospital. There is no update on their condition but they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other deputies or officers were injured.

Bodycam video of this incident has not been released at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.