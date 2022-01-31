Deputy shot Friday in Coachella has been released from the hospital

The Riverside County Sheriff's deputy injured after being shot has been released from the hospital, the department confirmed.

The shooting happened Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Cairo Street, near Cesar Chavez Street, in Coachella.

According to the Sheriff's Dept., the incident started with a traffic stop on Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 52, right around the corner from Cairo St. The vehicle stopped but a passenger immediately ran away from deputies. A deputy chased after them, going through a nearby residential area.

Authorities said when the deputy was able to catch the suspect, a physical confrontation ensued that led to shots being fired. The suspect and the deputy were both struck by gunfire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The deputy, who was only identified as a male, was rushed to the hospital. According to the Sheriff's Dept., he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the chest.

The Sheriff's Dept. credits the deputy wearing his ballistic vest for him avoiding any major injury.

The deputy is now recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be placed on paid leave according to Department policy while the investigation is underway.

The driver of the involved vehicle was detained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. There was no word on what the original traffic enforcement stop was for.

An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation, aided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Mario Moreno at 951-955-9470 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Dan Moody at 760-393-3525.

