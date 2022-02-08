Coroner identifies 19-year-old man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Coachella

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting a few weeks ago in Coachella.

Daniel Alfonso Perez-Comunidad, 19, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which occurred on the night of Jan. 28 on the 85000 block of Cairo Street.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the incident started when deputies attempted a traffic stop on Cesar Chavez Street and Avenue 52. When the vehicle stopped, Perez-Comunidad fled from deputies on foot. A deputy chased after Perez-Comunidad, going through a residential neighborhood.

Authorities said when the deputy was able to catch Perez-Comunidad, a physical confrontation ensued that led to shots being fired. Perez-Comunidad and the deputy were both struck by gunfire.

The deputy, who was only identified as a male, was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The Sheriff's Dept. credits the deputy wearing his ballistic vest for him avoiding any major injury.

The deputy was released from the hospital days later and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be placed on paid leave according to Department policy while the investigation is underway.

The driver of the involved vehicle was detained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. There was no word on what the original traffic enforcement stop was for.

An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation, aided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Mario Moreno at 951-955-9470 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Dan Moody at 760-393-3525.

