Citibank in Palm Springs robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the loose

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed bank robbery in Palm Springs.

The robbery happened at the Citibank on the 1600 block of E Palm Canyon at around 4 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, who was wearing a black hat, multi-gray gator mask, grey long shirt, blue jeans. Police say the suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Palm Springs Bank Robbery Suspect

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This CitiBank has been robbed three times since October 2021.