Suspect in shooting of Bermuda Dunes teenager arrested

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a teenager in Bermuda Dunes earlier this month.

The shooting happened on the night of Feb. 10. Deputies responded to the 79700 block of Avenue 42, where they found a 17-year-old juvenile who had been shot multiple times.

The juvenile was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Investigators were able to determine that the teen was in the area attempting to sell items via social media. During the transaction, the teen was shot by the suspect. Investigators were able to identify the suspect, a 21-year-old from Coachella.

Deputies located the suspect was on Feb. 18 and took him into custody the next day after a search warrant was served on the 50200 block of Paseo Barcelona in Coachella.

The suspect was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. We've reached out to the Sheriff's Dept. and the District Attorney's office to confirm whether charges have been filed.

The Thermal Station Investigations Bureau is asking anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Glasper at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760)-863-8990.

You can report information to Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867. Tips can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.