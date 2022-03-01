Coroner identifies 45-year-old man murdered in Palm Springs

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of a man murdered in Palm Springs last week.

Jermaine Hamilton, 45, was found dead inside a vehicle that crashed into a power pole at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 near the intersection of Granada and Rosa Parks in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood.

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding Hamilton's death. Officers found Hamilton dead inside the vehicle and determined that he was the victim of a homicide.

According to the coroner's office, Hamilton was officially pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m.

We reached out to the Palm Springs Police Department for more information on the investigation today, however, a spokesperson said there was no new update at this time.

If you have any information, call PSPD at 760-323-8116. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

This is the second homicide in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood in less than two weeks. On Feb. 19, police confirmed a suspicious death is being investigated as a homicide.

Details on this homicide also remain limited at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.