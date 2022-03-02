Indio man arrested in connection with fentanyl poisoning death

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested an Indio man in connection with a fentanyl poisoning death nearly a year ago.

The death dates back to April 22, 2021.

According to the Sheriff's Dept., deputies found an unresponsive male adult in the 53000 block of Troon Trail in La Quinta. The man, identified as Gregory Glenn, 35, was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (O.D.I.N.), were able to determine that Glenn was a victim of homicide due to Fentanyl poisoning.

Authorities continued their investigation for several months investigation, leading them to determine that the suspect, a 40-year-old from Indio, was responsible for selling the Fentanyl that killed Glenn, the Sheriff's Dept. announced on Wednesday.

The suspect was located and arrested on Tuesday. He has not officially been charged at this time.

Jail records were not available to determine where Cardona was booked, his bail amount, or when he will make his first appearance in court.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Master Investigator Cornett at 951-955-1700.

As a reminder, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind citizens of the dangers of illicit narcotics many which may contain Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and can cause death or serious bodily harm.

A penny compared to 2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose to most people (Source DEA)



In January of this year, Riverside County law enforcement officials joined a state lawmaker and families of victims "poisoned'' by fentanyl, calling on the public to support legislative and other efforts aimed at stemming the "tide and scourge'' of the deadly synthetic drug.

Fentanyl is manufactured in China and smuggled across the Mexican border, according to Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Late last year, Riverside County District Attorney Hestrin told News Channel 3 that fentanyl deaths are up by more than 800% in the last five years in the county.

Recently, a man who sold his daughter the fentanyl-laced pill was arrested and faces federal charges.