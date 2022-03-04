Police identify woman murdered in Palm Springs on Feb 19

Police released the identity of a 36-year-old Palm Springs woman murdered several weeks ago.

Elisa Dorsey was found dead on the 600 block of Rosa Parks Road at approximately 5:29 p.m. on Feb 19.

Police later ruled Dorsey's death as a homicide.

Details on the crime remain limited at this time.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in providing any information surrounding the events that lead up to Dorsey's murder.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, you are asked to call PSPD at 760-327-1441. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.