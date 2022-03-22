Man accused of shooting teen in Palm Springs ordered to stand trial

A 19-year-old Mountain Center man who allegedly shot at a car with four people inside in Palm Springs, striking a 15-year-old boy, was ordered to stand trial.

Jesse Alnarldo Simpson Jr. was arrested on Oct. 4 for allegedly shooting at the vehicle from his own moving car in the 3400 block of North Sunrise Way, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Simpson is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count each of shooting at a vehicle, attempting to flee from officers and illegally possessing a loaded firearm.

During a preliminary hearing at the Larson Justice Center on Tuesday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Gregory Olson found there to be sufficient evidence for Simpson to stand trial on the charges, and scheduled him for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment on April 12.

He is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $1.25 million bail.

Police responding to the shooting on Oct. 4 found a 15-year-old boy who had been struck while entering the vehicle, along with three other passengers who were unharmed, according to Sgt. Michael Casavan. The boy was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

The victim's father, Rolondo C. Estrada, told News Channel 3 that they were just getting ready to head out to school when the shooting occurred.

"I opened the door for my girlfriend so she could get in the car she was coming from the mailbox. The boys were in their seats, as I sat down in my seat, we heard two or three gunshots. My boy started screaming behind me so I got out of the car to check on him, it looked like the bullet grazed his back," Estrada said.

Evidence found at the scene allegedly pointed investigators toward Simpson, and later that evening officers spotted him in the 3700 block of N. Indian Canyon Drive. Simpson tried to flee in his vehicle, police said, but he was caught on Rosa Parks Road after crashing into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

