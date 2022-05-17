Twin brothers charged in Cabazon outlet murder extradited to Riverside County

Twin brothers charged in connection with the murder of a Palm Springs resident during a hold-up outside an outlet mall in Cabazon have been extradited to Riverside County.

Elijah Ray Burt, 19, and Emanuel Rick Burt, 19, were arrested in Las Vegas in late April. Elijah has been charged with murder while Emanuel is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, according to John Hall, spokesperson for the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

Elijah is due to appear in court today, while Emanuel is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Three people in total have been arrested in connection with the murder of Palm Springs resident Michael Moser, 66, on March 24.

On April 23, authorities announced the arrest of Reginald Charles Trice, 18, of Victorville. He was charged with murder, attempted robbery, and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

Reginald Charles Trice

Trice pleaded not guilty to all charges last week.

Moser's friends told News Channel 3 that he stopped at the outlet mall to charge his car and get coffee on his way home from Los Angeles. Moser was the vice president of jeweler Harry Winston for nearly 10 years before retiring in November.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 3 last week revealed that Moser was followed on foot from outside the outlets in Cabazon to a public restroom. There, the documents say, he was held up at gunpoint while his assailants tried to rob him.

Sheriff's Sgt. Ben Ramirez said Trice Moser was shot at least once, prompting calls to 911, after which deputies and paramedics converged on the location.

Michael Moser

Life-saving measures were attempted, but Moser was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no sign of the shooter when deputies reached the mall. However, Ramirez said that over the ensuing weeks, detectives developed leads pointing to Trice as the alleged assailant.

A warrant was obtained and served at his residence in the 15500 block of Morada Road, according to the sheriff's spokesman.

There was no word on what led to the arrests of the Burts. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this investigation.