Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Coachella parking lot shooting

A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty today to attempted murder following his arrest for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man multiple times in a Coachella parking lot.

Issac Vargas was arrested Thursday evening and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted murder with enhancements for discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm, great bodily injury, committing while on bail and being armed/using a weapon.

According to court records, Vargas has four other active cases for firearm, shooting and theft-related charges.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on May 30 in the 49200 block of Cesar Chavez Street. Police said the victim was shot multiple times as he was walking to his vehicle. Vargas allegedly approached the victim, shot him and then fled the scene.

The victim is recovering from his injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities.

Investigators identified Vargas as the suspect and searched his residence in the 84200 block of Redondo Sur in Coachella, where they found and arrested him Thursday.