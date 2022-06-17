22-year-old arrested in connection with shooting at Coachella shopping center

A suspect in a shooting at a shopping center in Coachella has been arrested, authorities announced.

The shooting took place on May 30 at around 2:10 a.m. on the 49200 block of Cesar Chavez Street, in the shopping center where Food 4 Less, Big 5, and Fallas Paredes are located.

A spokesperson with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times while walking to his vehicle following an argument inside a business. A female was also struck with a bottle.

Both of the victims were hospitalized and expected to survive non-life-threatening injuries

Investigators were able to identify a suspect, a 22-year-old Coachella man. The suspect was located on Thursday, at around 5:20 p.m., at a resident on the 84200 block of Redondo Sur.

A search warrant was served at his residence and the suspect was taken into custody. He has been booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio where he is being held on $1 million bail. He faces charges of attempted homicide and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The Thermal Station Investigations Bureau is asking anyone with additional information to contact Investigator James at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760)-863-8990.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.