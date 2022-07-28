Man accused of breaking into Palm Springs home, robbing acquaintance at gunpoint

A man was arrested on accusations of breaking into a Palm Springs apartment and robbing a person at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported on Saturday at around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 300 block of E. Stevens Road in Palm Springs.

Police said the suspect entered the victim's apartment armed with a handgun, pointed the handgun at the victim, and demanded money. The suspect stole money from the victim and fled the location.

Investigators were able to determine that the victim and suspect were acquaintances.

On Sunday, police located the suspect and arrested him at the Indian Wells Resort Hotel, jail records show.

The suspect a 41-year-old from Palm Springs faces charges of home invasion robber and criminal threats. He's been booked into the John J. Detention Center, where he remains in custody on $35,000 bail.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday.

On Wednesday, News Channel 3's Miyoshi Price spoke with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco about the rise in home invasion robberies. Authorities said most of the time, such as in the Palm Springs case, the suspects are known to the victims.

Bianco shared tips on developing a home defense plan.