Retrial for Palm Springs quadruple homicide suspect scheduled to start on Wednesday

A man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs will return to court for the start of his retrial on Wednesday.

Jose Larin-Garcia, 22, of Cathedral City was arrested for the murders of Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya on February 3, 2019.

When police arrived on scene, they found Larin Garcia hiding under a truck. They say he appeared intoxicated and covered in blood.

Larin Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Security footage shows him running away from the property later that night.

In March 2022, a mistrial was declared after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The 12 jurors in the case reported to the judge that after nearly 6 days of deliberations, they were "hopelessly deadlocked" in their decision.

"We went through all the evidence, the testimony, we debated, and we just simply couldn't see eye-to-eye," Juror #11 said.

The jury was split across all four counts of murder. For the first three victims, Jacob Montgomery, Juan Duarte Raya, and Yuliana Garcia, it was 9-3 in favor of guilt.

For the fourth victim, Carlos Campos Rivera, who was found a few blocks away, it was 8-4 in favor of guilt.

