What notes from the jury reveal about deliberations in Palm Springs quad murder case

Jury deliberations have been ongoing in the Palm Springs quadruple murder trial for more than a week.

Jose Larin Garcia is accused in the deadly shootings of four people in Palm Springs in 2019.

News Channel 3 obtained communications between the jury and the judge during their deliberations, which could give key insight into what jurors are finding important to consider.

Of the notes and questions being passed back and forth between the jury and the judge in the attempt to reach a verdict, just more than half were confidential and not public.

But in the 10 notes that were filed, News Channel 3 reporter Jake Ingrassia reviewed four of them.

The first two were from the first day of jury deliberations, last Thursday.

It read: "Requesting 'John Doe' prosecution witness transcript testimony," asking to see the testimony from an undercover law enforcment officer whose identity was kept anonymous. He posed as an inmate in Larin Garcia's jail cell.

Larin Garcia said during the four-hour operation that he was "screwed," and he thought detectives had the murder weapon. The agent said Larin Garcia didn't seem concerned about being charged with multiple murders.

The next jury note later the same day asked the judge about a so-called "field trip" jurors took outside the courthouse to view the Toyota Corolla involved in this case. The judge said a map supplied to jurors at the time showing locations and addresses could not be reviewed again by the jury.

On Monday, the jury asked to again hear testimony from John Olvera, the man the defense said is guilty. Olvera testified that social media messages on his accounts appearing to take credit for the murders were simply bluffs, and that he was a wannabe gangster idolizing after a famous rapper.

But in a second note that day, the jury withdrew their request, saying, "it was deemed not needed at this time."

The jury continues deliberating Monday.