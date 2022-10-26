Suspect accused of killing man and woman in Coachella charged with murder

The man accused of killing two people found in a casita in Coachella over the weekend has been charged with their murders.

The Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed David Torres Cerda, 22, has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of possession of an assault weapon, and one count of stealing a vehicle.

Torres was arrested Colma near the Bay Area after authorities said he called local police and informed them of the killings in Coachella.

The charging documents reveal that Torres shot and killed the two people, identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde.

The bodies of Ramos and Vega were discovered Sunday morning at a home in the 85300 block of Avenue 52. Authorities initially said they were found with significant trauma, but further details were not available.

Court records reveal that Torres was arrested on Saturday.

News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao spoke with Vega's mother on Tuesday. She revealed that she last saw her daughter on Thursday before she traveled out of town to Coachella to move into the home on Avenue 52 with Ramos there to help.

“She's getting a place set up, and she's supposed to be taking the kids. She was in the process of moving and helping her friend as well,” Monique's mother said.

Vega turned 26 just two months ago. She leaves behind two daughters, a 10-year-old and a 10-month-old baby girl.

A GoFundMe has been made for Vega's funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

Authorities said Torres was booked into a jail in San Mateo County, where he was arrested. As of Wednesday afternoon, he does not appear in Riverside County jail records.

We've reached out to the DA's office and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for updates on when he would be extradited to Riverside County for his arraignment.

