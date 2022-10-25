‘My baby’s gone’ Mother of victim in Coachella double homicide speaks out

The mother of a Monique Vega, 26, is reminiscing about the last moments she had with her daughter.

Vega was one of two people killed in a Coachella home over the weekend. The other victim was identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta.

Their bodies were discovered Sunday at around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 85300 block of Avenue 52. Authorities say they were found with significant trauma inside a casita attached to the main residence.

A 22-year-old suspect is in custody. He was arrested in the San Francisco Bay area.According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the Colma Police Department responded to a 911 call at around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday. Colma Police met with the suspect, who provided information to officers regarding Ramos and Vega in Coachella.

Vega lived with her parents in Val Verde, just northwest of Santa Clarita. Vega's mother, Yolanda Martinez-Vega tells News Channel 3 she last saw her daughter on Thursday. She said Vega was moving into the home on Avenue 52 in Coachella. The last time she heard from her daughter was on Saturday evening.

Vega is a mother of two daughters, a 10-year-old and a 10-month-old.

A GoFundMe has been made for Vega's funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, click here.

