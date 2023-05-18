Two men arrested in connection with deadly shooting in unincorporated area near DHS

Two North Palm Springs men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week in a property in an unincorporated area near Desert Hot Springs.

The shooting was reported Tuesday at around 5:00 a.m. on the 64000 block of 16th Avenue. The area is located along N. Indian Canyon Drive approximately two miles north of Interstate 10.

Deputies found a man who was unconscious on the ground and tried to render life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the man as Jeremy M. Abshear, 48, of North Palm Springs.

Thursday night, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced that investigators identified and arrested two suspects. They were identified as a 33-year-old man and a 66-year-old man, both residents of North Palm Springs.

According to county jail records, both suspects were arrested on Louise Drive in Desert Hot Springs at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Both men face one count of murder with malice, however, they have not been officially charged yet. They are due in court on Friday.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Master Investigator J. Manjarrez of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Lugo of the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at 760-836-1600.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.