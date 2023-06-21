Suspect arrested in deadly February shooting in Indio
An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Indio's Penn West neighborhood back in February.
Ramon Manuel Romo-Tirado, 21, was arrested on Friday. He pled not guilty to first-degree murder on Wednesday.
The shooting happened on the 83600 block of Cardinal Ave on February 19, 2023. Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 4:00 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released by the coroner's office, according to police family has not been notified.
According to county jail records, Romo-Tirado was arrested on Friday at around 9:30 a.m. on Calle Luna in Indio.
Romo-Tirado is being held Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to return to court on July 11.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Indio Police at 760-391-4057 or Valley Crime stoppers at 760-341-STOP(7867).
