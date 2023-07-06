Man accused of setting Yucca Valley residents on fire arrested

Police arrested a suspect accused of setting a Yucca Valley man and woman on fire last month in Johnson Valley.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Johnson Valley, was arrested Wednesday during a vehicle check on Old Woman Springs Road, near Mira Street.

He is being held at the Morongo Basin Jail with attempted murder charges on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. on June 19. Deputies were called to the Hi-Desert Medical Center, regarding two burn victims, a woman with severe burns and a man who suffered life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for more advanced treatment.

Both victims have seen been released from the hospital and continue to recover.

At the hospital, deputies spoke with the woman, who said a man lit her and the other victim on fire. Detectives from the Morongo Basin Station and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Arson/Bomb Detail went to the 52000 block of Cholla Road in Johnson Valley, where the alleged crime took place.

Detectives served a search warrant at the location and located additional evidence. During the investigation, detectives identified Joshua Kaiser as the suspect and sought a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Ables at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.