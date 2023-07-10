Suspect crashes into Riverside County Sheriff’s vehicle during pursuit in Rancho Mirage

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash during the pursuit of a suspect Monday morning in Rancho Mirage.

The incident started at around 9:05 a.m. when deputies responded to an armed robbery call in the area of Ramon Road and Vista Del Oro in Thousand Palms.

Authorities said deputies arrived and learned that the suspect left in a vehicle. The suspect's vehicle was spotted a short time later.

A deputy tried to pull over the suspect, who would not yield, and a pursuit was initiated, the agency told News Channel 3.

The agency said the pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into a Sheriff's vehicle in the area of Ramon Road and Da Vall Drive in Rancho Mirage.

The suspect was taken into custody. The agency confirmed neither the deputy nor the suspect sustained any injuries.

The roadway was shut down to clear the crash and reopened at 10:45 a.m.