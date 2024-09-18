Banning man charged with sexually abusing a child

A 20-year-old Banning man was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child.

John Edward Lario was charged with oral copulation and sexual penetration of a child under 10 as well as lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 19 at the Banning Justice Center.

Prosecutors said if he is convicted as currently charged, Lario faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Lario's arrest came about after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received a referral originating from New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs, Digital Child Exploitation Team, on Sept. 2. The referral indicated that a link containing videos and images of child sexual abuse materials originated from Riverside County, according to Riverside County District Attorney's office.

HSI special agents then contacted the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team (RCCET), led by the DA’s Office. A joint investigation was then launched, resulting in the arrest of Lario.

A search warrant served at Lario’s residence led to the identity of the alleged victim, an underage boy.

“This investigation is a perfect example to highlight HSI Riverside’s dedication and commitment to ensuring the well-being of children,” said HSI Riverside Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Bracken. “This arrest highlights HSI’s ability to coordinate with its international and state and local partners to swiftly pursue offenders and bring them to justice.”

Lario is being on $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

The case is being prosecuted by Barrett Von Esch of the DA’s Sexual Assault Child Abuse Unit.