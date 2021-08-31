I-Team Exclusive: An inside look at the team fighting child exploitation in Riverside County

I-Team

Reports of crimes against children in Riverside County are up tenfold since the beginning of the pandemic according to Wade Walsvick, Supervising Investigator for the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team/RCCET.

The Child Exploitation Team is led by the District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation and is tasked with investigating CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The multi-agency task force was formed in June of 2020. Less than a year later, County Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a budget to expand the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team. There is now an office in the Coachella Valley.

“Crimes against children in Riverside County is a big problem and unfortunately, a growing problem during the pandemic," said Mike Hestrin, Riverside County District Attorney.

I-Team Reporter Karen Devine had the opportunity to see first hand RCCET at work as they along with their law enforcement partners from local, state and federal divisions raided the apartment of a known registered sex offender in Palm Springs.

Watch the special report, Wednesday at 6pm on News Channel 3 to get an inside look at the team fighting child exploitation in the county.

If you have or know of a child you believe may need some help, we've included some links for services.