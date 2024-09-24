Victim in Palm Springs stabbing dies over a week after attack, suspect now faces murder charges

The person who was stabbed in an apartment complex in downtown Palm Springs has died from their injuries. The suspect now faces a murder charge.

Eduardo Xol, 58, of Palm Springs was pronounced dead on Friday at Desert Regional Medical Center, the Riverside County Coroner announced on Tuesday.

Xol was stabbed on Sept. 10 at an apartment complex on the 400 block of E. Arenas Road.

Officers were called to the area at around 5:45 a.m. and located Xol with what appeared to be "significant injuries consistent with an assault,'' according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

PSPD said Xol told officers he had been stabbed but didn't identify the suspect. He was rushed to the hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition a few hours after the attack.

The suspect, Richard Joseph Gonzales, 34, of Cathedral City, was arrested and initially charged with attempted murder.

PSPD said Gonzales was located and arrested after he called police hours after the stabbing to report that he had been the victim of an assault the night before. Officers determined Gonzales was a suspect in the earlier stabbing case.

PSPD has requested murder charges for this case, the agency confirmed.

Gonzales remains in custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio without bail.