Testimony begins for trio accused in Cathedral City murder case

Opening statements were completed and testimony got underway today for a woman, her parolee father and a third defendant accused of murdering a 29-year-old man in a Cathedral City park four years ago.

Rena Lizette Alaniz, 25, of Thousand Palms, Carlos Antonio Ruiz, 45, of La Quinta, and Andres Moreno, 23, of Cathedral City are charged with first-degree murder and a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait.

John Hall of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office confirmed to City News Service that the trial's testimony and evidence phase was proceeding as scheduled.

Ruiz and Alaniz are being held at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside. Ruiz without bail, and Alaniz in lieu of $1 million bail. Moreno is being held on $1 million bail at the Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The trio were arrested in 2020 in the death of Ruben Argentis Mujica of Palm Desert.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, officers were sent to Century Park on Da Vall Drive at about 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2020 to investigate a fight and found Mujica suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a Coachella Valley hospital, where he later died.

"Through a very detailed and thorough investigation, Cathedral City detectives linked the victim to the suspects through various types of evidence and statements,'' police said.

Alaniz was arrested on Aug. 28 following a three-week investigation by Cathedral City police detectives. Her father and Moreno were taken into custody the following day.

Court records show Ruiz was on parole at the time of his arrest. He has prior convictions for voluntary manslaughter and burglary.

His two co-defendants have no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.