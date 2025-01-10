Trial date confirmed for Coachella shooting suspect

A trial date was confirmed today for a 23-year-old man accused of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire at a Coachella home.

Caillou Marcus Renteria and a then-16-year-old juvenile were arrested on June 21, 2022 for their alleged involvement in a shooting three weeks prior in which multiple vehicles were struck, according to case records. Renteria was held to answer on felony counts of attempted murder and shooting at a vehicle/dwelling in June.

The defendant's trial is scheduled to begin on April 7.

Issac Marquez Vargas, 25, was also suspected of taking part in the shooting. He was arrested the evening of June 2, 2022 for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man multiple times in a Coachella parking lot, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Vargas was charged with a felony count of attempted murder with enhancements for discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm, great bodily injury, committing a felony while on bail and being armed/using a weapon.

The sheriff's department said additional charges would be filed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

He was being held without bail at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

On the night of the shooting, deputies from the sheriff's Thermal station responded to the 52700 block of Genoa Drive in Coachella to a report of a shooting between three subjects, according to a sheriff's department statement. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Investigators identified Renteria, Vargas and the juvenile as suspects. All three reside in Coachella.

The sheriff's SWAT team and the Thermal station's Investigations Bureau found the juvenile at his residence in the 48100 block of La Playa Street in Coachella in June, according to the statement.

Renteria was found in his residence in the 49400 block of Tulipan Street by the Investigations Bureau.

Both suspects were arrested and authorities said they were also wanted for two additional shootings in Coachella. It was unclear whether they were wanted for the same two shootings.

Renteria was being held on $1 million bail at the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

Additional charges were expected to be filed against the juvenile by the Juvenile Probation Department, authorities said.