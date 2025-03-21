Felon to stand trial for allegedly killing woman, holocaust survivor in Palm Springs burglaries

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 34-year-old convicted felon accused of killing a holocaust survivor and a woman in separate burglaries must stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled today.

Luis Flores Cantor of Palm Springs allegedly took the lives of 80-year-old Joseph Rajczi and 59-year-old Jennifer Dillon in 2021.

Following a preliminary hearing Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Ryan found there was sufficient evidence to bound Cantor over for trial on the murder counts, along with special-circumstance allegations of killing in the course of a burglary and taking multiple lives.

Ryan dismissed three counts of first-degree burglary, as well as one count of assault resulting in great bodily injury, at the conclusion of the hearing, but prosecutors may re-file those charges.

The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for April 4 and ordered the defendant to remain held without bail at the Benoit Detention Center.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, Dillon was discovered dead in her home in the 2800 block of Davis Way by a neighbor on Jan. 25, 2021. The circumstances were not immediately clear, but an autopsy days later confirmed she had met with foul play, though the specifics weren't publicly disclosed at the time.

Rajczi was located deceased in his house in the 1100 block of East Via Colusa, near Alejo Road, on the morning of July 30, 2021, after police officers were sent to conduct a welfare check at the residence. An autopsy conducted in the ensuing week also confirmed murder, investigators said.

A local business owner told News Channel 3 that Rajczi was a holocaust survivor and the owner of Best For Less, a women's clothing store that was once open in downtown Palm Springs. Rajczi had just recently sold the store after 20 years and retired.

Police later disclosed "substantial evidence" had been uncovered linking the two deaths. Investigators theorized that during nighttime break-ins at the victims' properties, they may have been alerted and tried to confront the burglar, culminating in ultimately deadly encounters.

Cantor was identified as the alleged perpetrator, though police didn't reveal exactly what led them to him.

He was found asleep in his car in the 22000 block of Caliente Drive in Palm Springs on Aug. 25, 2021. The police department said in a statement that the defendant fled, turning physical with patrol personnel, but he was quickly apprehended.

The District Attorney's Office has not declared whether it intends to seek capital punishment for Cantor, if he's convicted at trial.

Court records show he has prior convictions for burglary and receiving stolen property.