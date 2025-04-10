Woman arrested on suspicion of threatening to send explosives to Palm Springs Chabad

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 36-year-old woman was arrested after being accused of threatening to send explosives to the Palm Springs Chabad.

The woman was arrested Wednesday at her home in Desert Hot Springs, police said.

The investigation started on April 3, when the threats were first made.

"The suspect... threatened to send explosives to the Palm Springs Chabad and expressed intent to kill the victim and others associated with the organization," Palm Springs police wrote in a news release.

She faces charges of Criminal Threats and Hate Crime. Due to the nature and severity of the threats, detectives obtained a bail enhancement, and she is currently being held on $500,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Jail records show she is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

"The Palm Springs Police Department takes all threats of violence and hate-motivated crimes extremely seriously. We remain committed to protecting the safety and security of all members of our community," PSPD wrote.

