Indio Border Patrol halts train theft of $22,000 worth of Nike sneakers

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)- A train burglary in Southern California was stopped by local enforcements saving over $22,000 worth of unreleased Nike sneakers.

Friday afternoon, it was reported that on Route 66 two men were stopped by Indio Border Patrol agents in their attempts to steal 104 pairs of not-yet-released Nike sneakers.

The two men have been taken into custody and are facing charges of “theft of interstate or foreign shipments by carrier” and “reentry of removed alien.”

This incident is not the first train burglary seen this past year. In February, almost $2m worth of Nike sneakers were being stolen off trains across California and Arizona.

Cases with burglary of items like DJ equipment and other cargo have been seen more over the past few months. It is unclear if this incident is related, but this rise in theft leaves local authorities on high alert.

