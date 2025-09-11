Two arrested after assault inside Palm Springs grocery store

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two men were arrested in connection with an assault at a grocery store earlier this month in Palm Springs.

The assault happened on Sept. 1 at around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of S Sunrise Road.

"Officers contacted the victim, who had been brutally attacked by several suspects inside the store," reads a post by the Palm Springs Police Department. "According to the investigation, the victim was approached by the suspects, who initiated a physical assault. The victim fell to the ground, where the suspects continued to kick and stomp on him. The victim was dragged several feet through the store during the assault. Despite attempting to protect himself, the victim was further assaulted as he lay on the ground, sustaining serious injuries. The suspects eventually fled the scene, leaving the victim motionless."

Investigators were able to identify the suspects, a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, who were arrested on Thursday. Both suspects face multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and gang membership. They are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 323-8157 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 347-7867.