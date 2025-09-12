Cathedral City man pleads guilty to killing five kittens, sentenced to probation and 180 days in jail

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 50-year-old man pleaded guilty on Friday to killing five kittens and leaving them in a trash bag at a Cathedral City residence.

Jorge Edwin Ramirez pleaded guilty to five counts of animal cruelty and was immediately sentenced to two years of probation and 180 days in custody, according to court records.

Ramirez was arrested on April 29 on the 32300 block of Aurora Vista Road after a resident called police and said they found a bag containing five dead kittens in their backyard, the Cathedral City Police Department said.

During the investigation, CCPD officers found surveillance video that showed a suspect, identified as Ramirez, tossing a trash bag over the reporting party's fence on the morning of April 25.

"The trash bag that was tossed over the fence contained five kittens ,which were later found deceased inside the bag. Officers were able to locate the suspect from the video," reads a CCPD news release.

Ramirez was interviewed and admitted to the crime, police said.