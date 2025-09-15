Man already in jail charged with 2024 Coachella homicide

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A 33-year-old man already in jail has been charged with murder in connection with a homicide one year ago in Coachella, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Adrian Martinez was charged Friday with the murder of Juan Sanchez, 58, of Coachella. Sanchez was killed in a shooting on the morning of Sept. 2, 2024, along the 85000 block of Valley Road.

After an extensive investigation over the past year, the Sheriff's Office confirmed that Martinez was identified as the suspect in the murder. Investigators say they believe he acted alone.

Martinez is currently in custody at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for an unrelated case.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator J. Adams or Investigator K. Farag at 951-955-2777.

