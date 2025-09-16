Suspect in Palm Springs homicide charged with murder, other offenses

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect accused of gunning down a 64-year-old man at a Palm Springs intersection last week has been charged with murder and other offenses.

Titus Gaumald Holland, 48, is slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Holland was arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in the area of Avenida Cerca and Corozon Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

Police said a 64-year-old Palm Springs man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Officers attempted CPR, but despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Holland is being held on $5 million bail, according to jail records.

The Palm Springs Police Department is continuing its investigation and encourages anyone with additional information to contact Detective Alexander Doherty at (760) 323-8142 or via email at Alexander.Doherty@palmspringsca.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at (760) 347-7867.