Skip to Content
Crime

Suspect in Palm Springs homicide charged with murder, other offenses

Titus Holland
PSPD
Titus Holland
By
Published 12:40 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect accused of gunning down a 64-year-old man at a Palm Springs intersection last week has been charged with murder and other offenses.

Titus Gaumald Holland, 48, is slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Holland was arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in the area of Avenida Cerca and Corozon Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Friday.

Police said a 64-year-old Palm Springs man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Officers attempted CPR, but despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Holland is being held on $5 million bail, according to jail records.

The Palm Springs Police Department is continuing its investigation and encourages anyone with additional information to contact Detective Alexander Doherty at (760) 323-8142 or via email at Alexander.Doherty@palmspringsca.gov. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at (760) 347-7867.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content