Pair sentenced in 2023 shooting at Cathedral City Dollar Tree

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A man and woman convicted in a shooting at the Cathedral City Dollar Tree store in 2023 were sentenced, prosecutors announced.

David Garcia, 23, and Leah Lopez, 21, were each sentenced on Sept. 9, according to court records.

Garcia was convicted of attempted murder and was sentenced to 32 years in state prison. Lopez was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 4 years. The judge denied parole for the duo.

The shooting happened on June 4, 2023 at the Dollar Tree on Date Palm Drive.

According to the DA's office, Garcia confronted a person in line at the store, made threats, and revealed a firearm tucked in his waistband.

"A physical struggle broke out over the weapon. During the fight, Garcia’s co-defendant Leah Lopez joined in, pulling down the victim’s pants, assaulting him, stomping on his head, and repeatedly telling him he was going to die. Garcia’s grandmother also joined in," the DA's office wrote on social media. "The struggle seemingly stopped as Garcia and the victim shook hands until Garcia retrieved the gun, pointed it at the victim, and pulled the trigger. The weapon failed to fire. Garcia then pistol-whipped the victim in the face. As the victim tried to flee, Lopez pointed Garcia in his direction. Garcia followed, reloaded, and fired six shots as the victim ran away."

The victim was struck four times by gunfire but survived.