Suspect in custody after Desert Hot Springs stabbing

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) - A 33-year-old man suspected of stabbing another person in Desert Hot Springs was in custody today.

Daniel Anthony Diaz of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Thursday and booked into Benoit Detention Center in Indio, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. DHSPD shared video of his arrest last week.

According to court records, Diaz was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $1 million. He was set to appear in court Monday at the Larson Justice Center.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 66300 block of Pierson Boulevard and found a man suffering from stab wounds, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, according to police.

The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

Diaz was arrested about 9:30 a.m. Thursday near his residence, police said.