Yucca Valley man suspected of sexually assaulting multiple children arrested

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 52-year-old Yucca Valley man was arrested following multiple reports of sexual assault involving children between the ages of five and 14 over several years.

Julio Cesar Vega Medina was identified as the suspect in the sexual assaults after the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station received multiple reports.

"During the course of the investigation, three victims positively identified Julio Cesar Vega Medina as the individual who sexually assaulted them," reads a news release from the agency.

Medina was arrested Wednesday morning.

During a search of his residence, deputies located evidence linking Medina to a 2012 sexual assault of a minor in the city of Gardena, authorities said. Detectives later determined Gardena Police Department had an active felony warrant for Medina’s arrest in connection with that case, which was listed under one of his many aliases.

Medina was known to use the aliases Julio Calzada-Vega, Julio Calzada, Julio Vega Calzada, Julio Medina, Julio Cesar Vega, and Julio Cesar Vega Medina.

Authorities said several of the local incidents under investigation are believed to have occurred at a private residence in Yucca Valley where Medina played part in religious gatherings.

Medina was booked into the Morongo Basin jail, where he is being held on $3 million bail. He was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty to charges on Tuesday.

Gardena Police Department has also placed a hold on him as part of their ongoing lewd acts with a minor sexual, assault of a minor investigation.

Any additional victims or anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Tyler A. Bengard or Detective David Rodriguez of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

