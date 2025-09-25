Skip to Content
Cathedral City man convicted of sexually assaulting two minors between 2015 and 2021

Published 12:48 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 46-year-old Cathedral City man was convicted of sexually assaulting minors in a case that dates back to 2015.

David Haro, 46, was convicted of rape of a 14-year-old or older and multiple counts of lewd acts on a child 14/15 years old.

Haro is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13. He faces 15 years to life + three years, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

According to court documents, Haro was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls in 2015 and 2020.

Jail records show Haro was originally arrested by Cathedral City police on Jan. 30.

Jesus Reyes

