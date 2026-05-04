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Crime

Desert Hot Springs man arrested after theft investigation

DHSPD
By
New
Published 8:45 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 45-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of multiple thefts, including a commercial diesel generator valued at over $20,000, was arrested over the weekend.

The theft was reported on Friday at a business in the city. Police were told the generator was stolen along with its attached trailer during the early morning hours.

Officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle, which was located in the 13000 block of Little Morongo Road.

Detectives served a search warrant at the Little Morongo Road location and recovered the generator as well as four (4) stolen vehicles, stolen tools, and a stolen commercial air conditioning unit. A firearm, ammunition, and narcotics were also seized from the location. 

This investigation involved assistance from several agencies including the Riverside County Sheriff’s  Department (RSO) helicopter unit, RSO K9, the Riverside County Auto Theft Interdiction Detail  (RAID), the Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) Real-Time Intelligence Center (RTIC), and the PSPD K-9 unit.

The suspect, a Desert Hot Springs resident, was taken into custody without incident in Palm Springs 
during a traffic stop. He was booked into county jail on numerous felony charges.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Chris James at cjames@dhspd.com or by phone at (760) 329-2904.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Jesus Reyes

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