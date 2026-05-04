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Crime

Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into police vehicle, pedestrian before being arrested in Indio

KESQ
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today at 7:24 PM
Published 7:23 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A stolen vehicle suspect led police on a pursuit from Mecca to Indio, where they rammed into a Sheriff's vehicle and struck a pedestrian.

The incident started just after 2:15 p.m. when deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report on 3rd Street and Frank J Valdovino Road in Mecca. The vehicle was spotted in the area, but when deputies attempted to stop it, the driver failed to yield.

A pursuit was initiated and ended at the Motel 6 on the 82000 block of Indio Boulevard.

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed a Riverside Sheriff’s Patrol Unit.  The suspect sustained minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel.   

A pedestrian who was struck by the suspect’s vehicle during the pursuit suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

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